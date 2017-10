TORONTO, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Toronto’s main stock index nudged higher after briefly turning negative on Monday morning, as Research In Motion Ltd shares rose on investor optimism, offsetting weaker resource stocks.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 2.43 points, or 0.02 percent, to 12,599.75, before resuming its positive tone. Five of the index’s 10 main groups were higher.