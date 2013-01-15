FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CANADA STOCKS-TSX pares losses on positive Barrick Gold, Goldcorp news
January 15, 2013 / 4:15 PM / in 5 years

CANADA STOCKS-TSX pares losses on positive Barrick Gold, Goldcorp news

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index
briefly turned positive on Tuesday, helped by Barrick Gold and
Goldcorp, which rose on news their joint-venture Pueblo Viejo
gold mine achieved commercial production. 
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was up 0.41 of a point to 12,603.50 before easing back
into negative territory. Five of the index's 10 main groups were
positive, while two of the index heavy-weights, the financial
and energy sectors, were among the decliners.

