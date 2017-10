TORONTO, June 19 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell more than 1 percent on Wednesday as comments by the U.S. Federal Reserve that it could slow the pace of its stimulus program this year weighed on sentiment and caused declines across most sectors. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 129.74 points, or 1.05 percent, at 12,237.72 in late afternoon trade.