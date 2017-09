TORONTO, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index climbed on Wednesday after the Bank of Canada cut its benchmark rate in a surprise move to counter the effects of cheaper oil on economic growth, sending most major sectors, including the energy group, higher.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 164.22 points, or 1.19 percent, at 14,572.66. (Editing by Amran Abocar)