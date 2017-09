TORONTO, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Monday as the price of oil tumbled after Goldman Sachs cut its outlook for the commodity, pushing down shares of energy producers. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 117.07 points, or 0.80 percent, at 14,426.05 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Peter Galloway)