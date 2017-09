TORONTO, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Friday as shares of energy producers and gold miners strengthened with commodity prices, offsetting concerns about U.S. economic growth after a mixed jobs report. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 25.76 points, or 0.18 percent, at 14,589.14 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak Editing by W Simon)