CANADA STOCKS-TSX jumps at open as appetite for risk lifts resources
#Market News
December 18, 2014 / 2:45 PM / 3 years ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX jumps at open as appetite for risk lifts resources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index jumped sharply higher at the open on Thursday buoyed by a rally in resource stocks, as higher oil prices and an upbeat assessment of the U.S. economy by the Federal Reserve pushed investors back toward riskier assets.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index jumped 200.06 points, or 1.41 percent, at 14,414.55. Eight of the index’s 10 main groups were stronger, including a 4.2 percent surge in energy stocks. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.