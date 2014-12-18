CANADA STOCKS-TSX jumps at open as appetite for risk lifts resources

TORONTO, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index jumped sharply higher at the open on Thursday buoyed by a rally in resource stocks, as higher oil prices and an upbeat assessment of the U.S. economy by the Federal Reserve pushed investors back toward riskier assets.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index jumped 200.06 points, or 1.41 percent, at 14,414.55. Eight of the index’s 10 main groups were stronger, including a 4.2 percent surge in energy stocks. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)