TORONTO, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index fell on Tuesday, hit by concerns about the Greek election results and weaker copper prices, which pulled mining shares lower.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 105.95 points, or 0.72 percent, at 14,691.88 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Peter Galloway)