TORONTO, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index opened sharply lower on Friday, weighed by energy stocks and 2 percent declines among a number of major Canadian banks.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index fell 96.56 points, or 0.66 percent, to 14540.72. Six of the index’s 10 main groups were in negative territory. (Reporting by Solarina Ho)