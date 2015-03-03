FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as Scotiabank, Valeant lead declines
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 3, 2015 / 2:40 PM / 3 years ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as Scotiabank, Valeant lead declines

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, March 3 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock exchange fell shortly after the open on Tuesday in a broad decline led in part by the Bank of Nova Scotia, which reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit, and a sell off in Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc shares.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 59.12 points, or 0.4 percent, at 15,204.93. Nine of the index’s 10 main groups were in negative territory, with financials down 0.4 percent. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.