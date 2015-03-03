CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as Scotiabank, Valeant lead declines

TORONTO, March 3 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock exchange fell shortly after the open on Tuesday in a broad decline led in part by the Bank of Nova Scotia, which reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit, and a sell off in Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc shares.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 59.12 points, or 0.4 percent, at 15,204.93. Nine of the index’s 10 main groups were in negative territory, with financials down 0.4 percent. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)