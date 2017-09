TORONTO, May 9 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock exchange opened modestly higher on Friday, boosted by a rise in resource shares, though gains were capped by data that showed the domestic economy unexpectedly shed jobs last month. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 27.44 points, or 0.19 percent, to 14,573.47. (Reporting by Leah Schnurr)