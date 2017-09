TORONTO, July 17 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Thursday as fresh U.S. and European Union sanctions on Russia weighed on global risk sentiment, while financial shares fell. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 12.51 points, or 0.08 percent, at 15,213.83. (Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)