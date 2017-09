TORONTO, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index dropped on Friday as the market's selloff extended to a sixth straight session, led by declines in the financial and energy sectors. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 55.68 points, or 0.37 percent, at 14,837.89 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak Editing by W Simon)