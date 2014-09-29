CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens sharply lower; banks, Valeant lead retreat

TORONTO, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened sharply lower on Monday, with the heavily weighted financial stocks and Valeant Pharmaceuticals International leading the retreat. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 112.33 points, or 0.75 percent at 14,914.44 shortly after the open. All 10 of the index's main groups were in negative territory. The financial group was down 0.8 percent, while health care was off 1 percent. (Reporting by Solarina Ho Editing by W Simon)