CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens sharply lower; banks, Valeant lead retreat
September 29, 2014 / 1:40 PM / 3 years ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens sharply lower; banks, Valeant lead retreat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index
opened sharply lower on Monday, with the heavily weighted
financial stocks and Valeant Pharmaceuticals International
 leading the retreat.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was down 112.33 points, or 0.75 percent at 14,914.44
shortly after the open. 
    All 10 of the index's main groups were in negative
territory. The financial group was down 0.8 percent, while
health care was off 1 percent.

 (Reporting by Solarina Ho Editing by W Simon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
