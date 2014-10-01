FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower as energy, industrials weigh; TD slips
#Market News
October 1, 2014 / 1:46 PM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower as energy, industrials weigh; TD slips

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to show TD lower in early trade, not higher. Earlier
story based on data error)
    TORONTO, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened
lower on Wednesday as weakness in the energy and industrial
sectors weighed on the market, with a slip in shares of Toronto
Dominion Bank also an influence.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was down 36.67 points, or 0.25 percent, at 14,923.84
shortly after the open.

 (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Jeffrey
Hodgson)

