CORRECTED-CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower as energy, industrials weigh; TD slips

(Corrects to show TD lower in early trade, not higher. Earlier story based on data error) TORONTO, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Wednesday as weakness in the energy and industrial sectors weighed on the market, with a slip in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank also an influence. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 36.67 points, or 0.25 percent, at 14,923.84 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Jeffrey Hodgson)