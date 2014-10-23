CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens firmly higher as energy stocks rebound

TORONTO, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock market opened strongly higher on Thursday, bolstered by strong gains in the energy sector, recouping some of Wednesday's sharp losses in the wake of deadly shootings in Ottawa. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index opened 95.76 points, or 0.67 percent higher, to 14,407.83. Seven of the index's 10 main groups were positive. However, a decline in gold miner stocks dragged the overall materials group down more than 0.8 percent. (Reporting by Solarina Ho Editing by; W Simon)