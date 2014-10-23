CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens firmly higher as energy stocks rebound

FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 23, 2014 / 1:45 PM / in 3 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock market
opened strongly higher on Thursday, bolstered by strong gains in
the energy sector, recouping some of Wednesday's sharp losses in
the wake of deadly shootings in Ottawa.
       The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 opened 95.76 points, or 0.67 percent higher, to
14,407.83. 
    Seven of the index's 10 main groups were positive. However,
a decline in gold miner stocks dragged the overall materials
group down more than 0.8 percent.

 (Reporting by Solarina Ho Editing by; W Simon)

