TORONTO, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index was little changed on Thursday as worries about the outcome of an Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries meeting hit oil prices, weighing on shares of energy producers and offsetting gains in most other sectors.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 5.44 points, 0.04 percent, at 15,032.97 shortly after the open.