TORONTO, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index opened lower as Toronto-Dominion Bank dropped after the lender’s quarterly results disappointed the market and offset a surge in Enbridge Inc after the pipeline company announced restructuring plans and a dividend increase.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 56.18 points, or 0.38 percent, at 14,697.88 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Peter Galloway)