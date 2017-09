TORONTO, March 30 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index opened higher on Monday, supported by gains in the energy sector after oil prices rose and a jump in Catamaran Corp after UnitedHealth Group Inc agreed to buy the pharmacy-benefit manager..

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 46.80 points, or 0.32 percent, at 14,859.22 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)