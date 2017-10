TORONTO, March 14 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index was marginally higher at the open, led by a gain in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd after a ratings upgrade, while positive U.S. data bolstered optimism about global growth.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 4.86 points, or 0.04 percent, at 12,748.97 after briefly turning negative shortly after the open.