TORONTO, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Wednesday, led by heavily weighted financial stocks, as investors worried about the implications of a partial shutdown of the U.S. government on debt ceiling talks later this month. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index opened lower, down 40.97 points, or 0.3 percent at 12,806.47. All but the materials group was in negative territory.