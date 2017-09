TORONTO, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Thursday, with a broad but muted sell-off led by miners and industrials stocks tamping a sharp rise in recent weeks that has taken the index to two-year highs. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 49.67 points, or 0.37 percent, at 13,405.66 shortly after the open.