FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher in broad gains, led by gold miners
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 22, 2013 / 1:46 PM / 4 years ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher in broad gains, led by gold miners

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, May 22 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened
sharply higher on Wednesday, led by Barrick Gold Corp 
and Goldcorp, as the bullion price rose on physical
demand from China and comments from some U.S. Federal Reserve
officials suggesting policy will remain stimulative.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was up 61.64 points, or 0.5 percent at 12,804.07. All
10 of the index's main subgroups were in positive territory,
with the materials group, home to mining firms, up 1.6 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.