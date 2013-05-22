CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher in broad gains, led by gold miners

TORONTO, May 22 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened sharply higher on Wednesday, led by Barrick Gold Corp and Goldcorp, as the bullion price rose on physical demand from China and comments from some U.S. Federal Reserve officials suggesting policy will remain stimulative. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 61.64 points, or 0.5 percent at 12,804.07. All 10 of the index's main subgroups were in positive territory, with the materials group, home to mining firms, up 1.6 percent.