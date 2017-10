TORONTO, June 19 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday, led by lower financial and energy stocks, as investors were nervous ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve statement which is expected to clarify the central bank's easy monetary policy stance. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 21.14 points, or 0.17 percent, at 12,346.32 shortly after the open.