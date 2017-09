TORONTO, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Wednesday, led by declines in gold-mining shares following a weaker bullion price, as worries about possible military action in Syria offset bullish economic data from Europe and China. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 34.15 points, or 0.27 percent, at 12,706.35 shortly after the open.