TORONTO, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Monday as positive Chinese economic data and the reelection of German Chancellor Angela Merkel offset concerns about the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary strategy and a decline in shares of BlackBerry. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 12.67 points, or 0.10 percent, at 12,819.14 shortly after the open.