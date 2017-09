TORONTO, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Tuesday as weakness in the financial and material sectors offset gains in Encana Corp after the natural gas producer said it will cut about 20 percent of its workforce and slash its dividend. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 11.86 points, or 0.09 percent, at 13,349.92 shortly after the open.