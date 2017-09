TORONTO, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index was little changed on Monday as Friday's robust U.S. jobs report revived concerns that the U.S. Federal Reserve might begin to pull back from its easy monetary policy sooner than expected. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 4.52 points, or 0.03 percent, at 13,373.81 shortly after the open.