TORONTO, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, with gains in financial stocks offsetting weakness in the gold-mining sector, as investors directed their attention to the U.S. Federal Reserve's bond buying program ahead of a policy meeting. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 9.49 points, or 0.07 percent, at 13,193.90 shortly after the open.