TORONTO, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Tuesday, firming after declines in the previous three sessions, boosted by a jump in Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc after the drugmaker gave a profit forecast for 2014. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 71.25 points, or 0.53 percent, at 13,566.79 shortly after the open.