TORONTO, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Tuesday, helped by gains in almost every major sector, after a statement by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen confirmed that the process of winding down the monetary stimulus program was on track. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 26.73 points, or 0.19 percent, at 13,820.91 shortly after the open.