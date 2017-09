TORONTO, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index was little changed on Thursday after upbeat U.S. jobless claims data helped offset negative sentiment following heightened tensions in Ukraine. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 12.95 points, or 0.09 percent, at 15,215.04. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)