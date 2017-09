TORONTO, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index moved slightly lower in early trade on Thursday as investors seemed unimpressed with the short-term deal reached to avoid a U.S. debt default and concerned about the after-effects of a two-week government shutdown.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 1.17 points at 12,956.04 shortly after the open. It had opened in positive territory.