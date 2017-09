TORONTO, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index turned negative in early trade on Monday as the country’s heavyweight mining and energy stocks declined despite higher commodity prices.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 9.83 points, or 0.07 percent, at 13,389.59 shortly after the open. It had opened in positive territory, and is trading at peaks last reached in July 2011.