TORONTO, March 26 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index was little changed in early trade on Tuesday, with weakness in gold producers offsetting gains in financial and energy shares, as investors processed positive U.S. economic data but remained nervous about the Cyprus bailout. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 6.66 points, or 0.05 percent, at 12,674.05, after opening higher.