#Market News
April 30, 2012 / 9:05 PM / in 5 years

Canada crude-Tight supply pushes synthetic to a premium

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* June synthetic seen at $1/bbl over WTI

* First premium for synthetic since January

* WCS last traded a $14.50/bbl under WTI

CALGARY, Alberta, April 30 (Reuters) - Light synthetic crude from Canada’s oil sands rose to a premium over the West Texas Intermediate benchmark for the first time in nearly four months on Monday as strong demand from Midwest refiners collided with tight supplies.

Light synthetic for June delivery last traded at $1 per barrel over WTI, after settling on Friday at $1.25 under the benchmark. It had traded at a discount to WTI since early January.

Syncrude Canada Ltd was expected to begin a 60-day maintenance turnaround on Coker 8-3 at its northern Alberta oil sands project during the second quarter, Canadian Oil Sands Ltd , the joint venture’s largest shareholder, said in a release.

The turnaround is expected to reduce output at the 350,000 barrel per day project by about 100,000 bpd for the duration of the work.

The work is cutting into synthetic supplies as demand for the oil is on the rise as refineries increase their call on crude.

“We’re seeing some pretty robust demand from PADD 2 refiners,” one market source said. “And right now, there are more buyers than sellers.”

Also on Monday, Canadian Oil Sands said that Syncrude’s Coker 8-1, which had been undergoing repairs since March, had returned to service at full capacity at a an unspecified time in April.

Spreads tightened on Monday for heavier grades as well. Western Canada Select crude for June last traded at $14.50 per barrel under WTI after settling on Friday at $16.00 per barrel under the benchmark.

