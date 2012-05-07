FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada crude-Syncrude work, seasonal demand strengthen spreads
#Energy
May 7, 2012 / 5:51 PM / 5 years ago

Canada crude-Syncrude work, seasonal demand strengthen spreads

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* June synthetic quoted at $2.50/bbl over WTI
    * WCS heavy blend quoted at $15.25 under WTI
    * Syncrude starts maintenance on coker unit

    CALGARY, Alberta, May 7 (Reuters) - Canadian cash crude
spreads hung onto recent strength on Monday, lifted by
maintenance on a Syncrude Canada Ltd oil sands processing unit
and rising seasonal demand for asphalt, market sources said.	
    Light synthetic crude for June delivery last sold for $2.50
a barrel over benchmark West Texas Intermediate, compared with
$2 over WTI on Friday.	
    Synthetic, derived from the Alberta tar sands, rose to a
premium last week after fetching a discount since the start of
the year, at times setting records of more than $20 under WTI.	
    Western Canada Select heavy blend last sold for $15.25 a
barrel under WTI, compared with $15.05 a barrel under on Friday.	
    Syncrude was due to start 60 days of maintenance early this
month on Coker 8-3, cutting output at the 350,000 barrel a day
operation by around 100,000 bpd. The unit, one of three at the
site, turns bitumen from the oil sands into refinery-ready light
crude.	
    Royal Dutch Shell Plc said on Sunday it was
restarting a unit at its 255,000 bpd Scotford bitumen upgrader
near Edmonton, Alberta. It had reported maintenance late last
week at the facility, which is tied to the Athabasca Oil Sands
Project north of Fort McMurray, Alberta.	
    Other crudes destined for U.S. Midwest and Midcontinent
regions have strengthened as well. North Dakota Bakken last sold
for $1.50 a barrel under WTI, compared with around $8.30 under
last month.

