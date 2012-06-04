FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada crude-Spreads widen as supplies clog US Midwest
#Market News
June 4, 2012 / 5:20 PM / 5 years ago

Canada crude-Spreads widen as supplies clog US Midwest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* WCS quoted at $24.25-$25/bbl under WTI

* Synthetic done for $8.75 under

CALGARY, Alberta, June 4 (Reuters) - Canadian cash crude prices slumped on Monday as growing volumes and refinery outages fed a glut of supplies in the U.S Midwest and Midcontinent regions.

Western Canada Select heavy blend for July delivery was last quoted in a range of $24.25-$25 under benchmark West Texas Intermediate, compared with $21.50 a barrel under WTI on Friday, according to Shorcan Energy Brokers.

July light synthetic was last done for $8.75 a barrel under WTI, a $2.25 wider spread than on Friday.

Canadian crude prices have weakened since last week, when repairs and maintenance on units at refineries including BP Plc’s 405,000 bpd Whiting, Indiana, plant and Phillips 66’s 146,000 bpd Borger, Texas, facility put an oversupply of Canadian barrels into sharper focus.

There was no immediate word on Monday on the status of the Whiting refinery, which was reported to have shut a 75,000 bpd crude distillation unit on Friday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
