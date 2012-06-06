UPDATE 1-Canada crude-Discounts deepen with tight pipelines

* July WCS done for $25.25 under WTI

* Light synthetic quoted at $6.75 under WTI

* Enbridge unexpectedly shuts Line 6A, sources say

* Vapor pressure issues to affect Keystone pipeline

CALGARY, Alberta, June 6 (Reuters) - Canadian heavy crude spreads widened on Wednesday due to a maintenance outage on Enbridge Inc’s U.S. pipeline system and to expectations of flow limits on TransCanada Corp’s Keystone line, market sources said.

Western Canada Select heavy blend for July was last quoted at $25.25 a barrel under benchmark West Texas Intermediate, compared with $24 under WTI on Tuesday, according to Shorcan Energy Brokers.

Enbridge unexpectedly shut its 609,000-barrel-a-day Line 6A oil pipeline in the U.S. Midwest for what it termed as routine maintenance, market sources said.

The sources said they did not know how long the pipeline, which carries Canadian and North Dakota crude to Griffith, Indiana, from Superior, Wisconsin, will be down.

One trade source said high inventories could be one reason for the shutdown.

Enbridge officials were not immediately available for comment.

Also, some Canadian oil flows on the 591,000-barrels-per-day Keystone line to the U.S. Midwest and Oklahoma are expected to be reduced starting July 1 due to higher levels of vapor pressure.

One market player said Edmonton Sweet volumes would be most affected, so shippers are seeking to put those crudes into other, already-full, pipelines.

“That puts a lot of supply back in the market, which will get absorbed but it will get absorbed much more cheaply,” the source said.

TransCanada said there were no specific limits set for Keystone in its new tolls set to take effect at the start of next month. Flows on the system remain at more than 500,000 bpd.

“There are no flow restrictions on Keystone and Keystone continues to accept all typical crudes produced in Western Canada, as long as these crudes contain historical levels of vapor pressure,” TransCanada spokesman Grady Semmens said in an email.

Canadian crude has weakened since last week, when outages of units at refineries, including BP Plc’s 405,000 bpd Whiting, Indiana, plant, put an oversupply of Canadian barrels into focus following months of tightening spreads.

Industry sources said this week that BP has not yet set a restart date set for its 75,000 bpd crude distillation unit, which shut down last week.

Among other plants, maintenance work continued at Imperial Oil Ltd’s 187,000 bpd Strathcona refinery near Edmonton and at its 121,000 bpd Sarnia, Ontario, facility.

Meanwhile, discounts eased slightly for synthetic crude derived from the Alberta oil sands. July light synthetic last fetched $6.75 a barrel under WTI, compared with $7 under on Tuesday.