Canada crude-Synthetic eases from 13-month high premium

* October synthetic quoted at $13.25/bbl over WTI

* Suncor upgrader work scheduled to last 6 weeks

* WCS quoted at $9.25/bbl under WTI

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Canadian synthetic crude premiums eased on Monday but remained close to 13-month highs after Suncor Energy Inc took an upgrading unit at its northern Alberta oil sands operation down for a month and a half of maintenance.

Light synthetic for October delivery last sold for $13.25 a barrel over benchmark West Texas Intermediate, down from $13.90 a barrel over WTI on Friday, according to Shorcan Energy Brokers. It sold for as much as $15.75 over the benchmark earlier in the session, similar to differentials in August 2011.

The Suncor maintenance appeared to be the only fundamental driver of the strength in synthetic, which is processed from bitumen extracted from the oil sands, a trader said.

Suncor said the planned work on a vacuum tower at one of its upgraders will include shutting a coker unit at the site. The turnaround is scheduled to last six weeks.

Suncor’s oil sands mining and processing operation has a capacity of about 350,000 barrels a day.

Heavy crude discounts widened a bit, meanwhile. Western Canada Select heavy blend for October was quoted at $9.25 a barrel under WTI, compared with $9 under on Friday.