Canada crude-Discounts widen on wait for Enbridge restart

CALGARY, Alberta, March 6 (Reuters) - Discounts for Canadian heavy oil and synthetic crude widened on Tuesday as a shutdown of part of Enbridge Inc’s pipeline system backed up crude supplies in Alberta.

Western Canada Select heavy blend for April delivery last traded for $34.00 under the West Texas Intermediate benchmark, compared with a discount of $33 a day earlier.

Synthetic crude for April delivery last traded for $9 under WTI, compared with a discount of $5.50 on Monday.

“There’s lot of volume, a lot available,” one trader said. “With (the Enbridge) lines down for four or five days, there’s a lot of crude backing up into Western Canada.”

Canadian crude was already suffering deep discounts due to squeezed pipeline capacity before the Saturday shutdown of parts of the Enbridge system, which carries the bulk of Canada’s crude exports to the United States.

Enbridge closed off the 318,000 barrel per day Line 14/64 after what emergency officials described as a two-vehicle collision at an above-ground portion of the conduit, close to a pumping station in Illinois.

Two people, including a firefighter, were reported killed and three others were critically injured.

The company expects to resume shipments on the westernmost portion of the pipeline, Line 14, on Wednesday and the remainder, Line 64, on Thursday.

The widening discount for synthetic crude comes despite operating problems at the 350,000 barrel per Syncrude Canada Ltd oil sands project. A 100,000 bpd coker was shut after a small fire on Friday, according to Canadian Oil Sands Ltd, the largest shareholder in Syncrude. The company has not yet said when the unit will be restarted.

However, additional volumes from Suncor Energy Inc may fill the supply gap for synthetic crude. Suncor said production from its oil sands operations averaged a record 361,000 bpd in February, up from 355,000 bpd in January and up 8.7 percent from the same month a year earlier.