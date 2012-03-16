Canada crude-Spreads steady in month of upgrader roulette

* April synthetic quoted at $10.25/bbl under WTI

CALGARY, Alberta, March 16 (Reuters) - Canadian cash crude discounts were flat to narrower on Friday as some players sought to wrap up business for a month that brought wild swings in synthetic prices due to oil sands upgraders that went down for unscheduled repairs, market sources said.

Synthetic crude for April delivery was last quoted at $10.25 a barrel under benchmark West Texas Intermediate, unchanged from late deals on Thursday.

Synthetic reached the current range from as much as $21 a barrel under WTI on Wednesday, the day after Suncor Energy Inc took one of two upgraders at its northern Alberta oil sands operation down for up to five weeks of unplanned work on a fractionator unit.

Upgraders take the tar-like bitumen wrung from the oil sands and process it into light crude that is shipped to refineries in Canada and the United States.

Such plants have tripped offline at three major oil sands operations in the past two months, making for unusually volatile cash prices.

Synthetic for month-ahead delivery sold for a discount of as little as $2 a barrel early this month as the market prepared for the 45-day outage of Syncrude Canada Ltd’s Coker 8-3, scheduled to start in April.

The spread widened to $9 a barrel the following week when an Enbridge Inc oil pipeline in the U.S. Midwest - the biggest export market for Canadian crude - was shut for several days due to an early-morning car accident at a pumping station in Illinois.

A few days later, the differential widened again to $16 when Syncrude pushed the Coker 8-3 outage beyond April so the work would not overlap an unscheduled outage of another coker.

On Tuesday, Syncrude revised its production forecast to account for the changed upgrader maintenance plans, adding 4.7 million extra barrels in April. That pulled the synthetic crude discount to $21 under WTI.

The following day, Suncor’s outage lifted the price back up by $10 a barrel.

Also this week, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd restarted its 110,000-barrel-a-day Horizon oil sands plant after shutting it down for repairs in early February.

Syncrude has yet to say when the turnaround of Coker 8-3 will be done following the postponement.

The upgrader issues come as overall Canadian oil sands production is on the rise and pipeline capacity out of Alberta is tight. This has also pressured heavy crude prices.

April Western Canada Select heavy blend fetched $29.50 a barrel under WTI on Friday, compared with $31 under on Thursday.