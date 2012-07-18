FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Canada crude-Heavy blend eases from 7-month highs
July 18, 2012 / 8:41 PM / in 5 years

REFILE-Canada crude-Heavy blend eases from 7-month highs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* August WCS quoted at $17.50/bbl under WTI

* WCS volatility continues

* Light synthetic quoted at $3.50/bbl over WTI

CALGARY, Alberta, July 18 (Reuters) - Canadian heavy crude discounts deepened on Wednesday, a day after rising to seven-months highs, partly on refinery restarts.

Western Canada Select heavy blend for August delivery last sold for $17.50 a barrel under benchmark West Texas Intermediate, down $5.05 from Tuesday, according to Shorcan Energy Brokers.

Canadian crude has been unusually volatile this month, with WCS starting at nearly $30 a barrel under WTI. Light synthetic crude, meanwhile, has shifted to a premium over the U.S. benchmark from a discount.

Traders have tied at least some of that to the recent restart of some refineries following maintenance work, including Imperial Oil Ltd’s 187,000 bpd Strathcona plant in Alberta and Marathon Petroleum Corp’s 206,000 bpd facility in Robinson, Illinois.

Other sources have said it is likely that the market had underestimated the volume of rail shipments in regions such as the North Dakota Bakken, where prices have also surged.

On Wednesday, August synthetic was quoted at $3.50 a barrel over WTI, up 25 cents from Tuesday.

