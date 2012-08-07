Canada crude-Prices rise as Enbridge Line 14 cleared for restart

* September WCS last traded at $15.50/bbl under WTI

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Canadian cash crude prices strengthened on Tuesday as Enbridge Inc readied its 318,000 barrel per day Line 14 for restart 12 days after its ruptured and spilled 1,200 barrels of oil onto a Wisconsin field.

Western Canada Select heavy blend for September delivery last sold for a $15.50 per barrel discount to the West Texas Intermediate benchmark, compared with a Friday settlement price of $18.75 per barrel under WTI, according to Shorcan Energy Brokers.

Light synthetic crude for September delivery last traded at $3.00 per barrel over WTI, up from a 15 cent premium to the benchmark on Friday.

The higher prices came as regulators gave Enbridge permission to restart Line 14, which carries Canadian crude to Chicago-area refineries.

Enbridge has told shippers it would restart the line on Tuesday but has not yet said if it had done so. Market sources said even if the line is restarted on schedule Enbridge will take a day or more to decide if it can still meet its September delivery schedule or if it will need to introduce apportionment on the system.

Enbridge could not be immediately reached for comment.

The price rise comes even as BP Plc and Husky Energy Inc said they plan to begin a month-long planned maintenance turnaround in September at the 135,000 refinery in Toledo, Ohio, they jointly own.