Canada crude-Heavy crude strengthens on strong demand
#Energy
September 6, 2012 / 9:46 PM / in 5 years

Canada crude-Heavy crude strengthens on strong demand

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* WCS for October last traded at $10.25/bbl under WTI

* October synthetic at a $11 premium to WTI

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Canadian heavy crude prices strengthened on Thursday on strong refinery demand and few operational upsets.

Western Canada Select heavy blend for October delivery last traded at a discount of $10.25 per barrel to the West Texas Intermediate benchmark. That compares to a settlement price of $11 per barrel under WTI a day earlier, according to Shorcan Energy Brokers.

The discount for Canadian heavy crude has been narrowing for the past month on strong demand from refiners. At the beginning of August, WCS sold for nearly $23 a barrel under benchmark because of pipeline problems and refinery outages in Canada and the U.S. Midwest.

There are now few refining outages in Canadian crude market regions. Royal Dutch Shell Plc said on Wednesday that it was restarting process units at its 75,000 barrel-per-day Sarnia, Ontario, refinery, after an unplanned shutdown caused by a lightning strike a day earlier.

Sinclair Oil Corp said on Wednesday its 74,000 bpd refinery at Evansville, Wyoming, would operate at 75 percent of capacity after a power outage damaged a gasoline-making unit.

Light synthetic crude for October delivery last traded at a premium to WTI of $11 per barrel, unchanged from Wednesday’s closing price. (Reporting by Scott Haggett; editing by Jim Marshall)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
