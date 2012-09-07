FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada crudes-Synthetic strengthens on Suncor upgrader work
September 7, 2012 / 9:11 PM / 5 years ago

Canada crudes-Synthetic strengthens on Suncor upgrader work

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Synthetic for October last traded at $13.90/bbl over WTI

* October WCS last at $9/bbl under WTI

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Canadian synthetic crude prices jumped on Friday as Suncor Energy Inc began a planned six-week maintenance turnaround on a unit at its northern Alberta oil sands operations.

Light synthetic crude for October delivery last traded at a premium of $13.90 per barrel over the West Texas Intermediate benchmark, according to Shorcan Energy Brokers. On Thursday, synthetic settled at $11.50 per barrel over WTI.

Suncor said it has begun a maintenance turnaround on a vacuum tower for an upgrader at its northern Alberta oil sands operations.

Upgraders convert tar-like bitumen from the oil sands into synthetic crude.

The work will include shutting a coker unit at the project site, she said.

Heavy oil prices also improved. Western Canada Select heavy blend last traded at a discount of $9 per barrel to WTI, compared with a day-prior settlement of $9.75 under the benchmark.

The narrowing discount comes despite the start of a 70-day planned turnaround at Marathon Petroleum Corp’s 106,000 bpd Detroit refinery.

The turnaround is to tie in units that will boost the refinery’s capacity to process Canadian heavy crudes.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
