CHICAGO, Jan 17 (Reuters) - CME live cattle futures fell on Thursday following an announcement by Cargill Inc that it plans to close its Plainview, Texas, beef processing plant on Feb. 1 due to tight cattle supplies as years of drought in the U.S. southern Plains shrunk the herd.

By 11:52 CST (1852 GMT), spot February was 2.700 cents per lb lower at 125.825 cents.