FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CME cattle rally on rumors Tyson may stop buying cattle fed Zilmax
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 7, 2013 / 9:09 PM / in 4 years

CME cattle rally on rumors Tyson may stop buying cattle fed Zilmax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, Aug 7 (Reuters) - CME live cattle futures turned sharply higher late on Wednesday, driven by rumors that Tyson Foods Inc, beginning in September, would suspend purchases of cattle that have been fed the feed additive Zilmax, traders said.

Investors bought futures with the view that cattle that are no longer on the additive, which promotes animal weight gain, would reduce beef supplies.

Tyson Foods had no immediate comment.

At 16:05 a.m. CDT (2105 GMT), October live cattle were 2.125 cents per lb higher at 126.800 cents.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.