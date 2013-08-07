CME cattle rally on rumors Tyson may stop buying cattle fed Zilmax

CHICAGO, Aug 7 (Reuters) - CME live cattle futures turned sharply higher late on Wednesday, driven by rumors that Tyson Foods Inc, beginning in September, would suspend purchases of cattle that have been fed the feed additive Zilmax, traders said.

Investors bought futures with the view that cattle that are no longer on the additive, which promotes animal weight gain, would reduce beef supplies.

Tyson Foods had no immediate comment.

At 16:05 a.m. CDT (2105 GMT), October live cattle were 2.125 cents per lb higher at 126.800 cents.