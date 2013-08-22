FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
August 22, 2013 / 4:49 PM / 4 years ago

CME Group investigating market data on CBOT soybeans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, Aug 22 (Reuters) - The CME Group on Thursday said on its Twitter feed that it was investigating reports of “crossed market data” in its Chicago Board of Trade soy futures complex.

Traders said the message appeared to refer to suspect data in CBOT soybean and soymeal futures on CME’s Globex electronic trading platform, where some bids appeared higher than offers, the reverse of normal.

CME Group said on its Twitter account, @CMEGroup “We’re looking into reports of crossed market data in the Soybean Futures complex.”

A CME spokesman had no immediate comment.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
