UPDATE 1-CME says 'technical issue' affected CBOT soy data
#Market News
August 22, 2013

UPDATE 1-CME says 'technical issue' affected CBOT soy data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, Aug 22 (Reuters) - The CME Group on Thursday said it was monitoring a “technical issue” that affected the display of some market data in its Chicago Board of Trade soy futures complex but had no impact on trade.

Traders noted suspect data in CBOT soybean and soymeal futures on CME’s Globex electronic trading platform, where some bids appeared higher than offers, the reverse of normal.

“We experienced a technical issue that impacted the display of some market data in our soybean futures complex. There’s been no disruption to customer trading, and we continue to monitor the situation,” a CME spokesman said.

Earlier on Thursday, the exchange said on its Twitter account, @CMEGroup, “We’re looking into reports of crossed market data in the Soybean Futures complex.”

